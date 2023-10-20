Dr. Edward Hallowell and Documentarian Nancy Armstrong illuminate the ‘Upside of ADHD’

Exploring and assessing the nature of ADHD

Psychiatrist and ADHD expert, Dr. Edward Hallowell, joins forces with documentarian Nancy Armstrong to shed light on the often-overlooked positive aspects of ADHD.

In this enlightening interview, Dr. Hallowell will share invaluable advice and practical strategies for parents, educators, and managers to harness the strengths of individuals of all ages with ADHD.

Beyond that, he will delve into the pressing need to challenge and eliminate the pervasive stigma surrounding ADHD, advocating for a more positive narrative and comprehensive approach to this unique cognitive profile.

This conversation promises to inspire a fresh perspective on ADHD and its untapped potential.