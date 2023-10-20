Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Dr. Edward Hallowell and Documentarian Nancy Armstrong illuminate the ‘Upside of ADHD’

Exploring and assessing the nature of ADHD

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Psychiatrist and ADHD expert, Dr. Edward Hallowell, joins forces with documentarian Nancy Armstrong to shed light on the often-overlooked positive aspects of ADHD.

In this enlightening interview, Dr. Hallowell will share invaluable advice and practical strategies for parents, educators, and managers to harness the strengths of individuals of all ages with ADHD.

Beyond that, he will delve into the pressing need to challenge and eliminate the pervasive stigma surrounding ADHD, advocating for a more positive narrative and comprehensive approach to this unique cognitive profile.

This conversation promises to inspire a fresh perspective on ADHD and its untapped potential.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

IMPD identifies off-duty officer who...
Crime Watch 8 /
Tasty Takeout: John’s Famous Stew
All Indiana /
The Ultimate Variety Show: Vegas...
All Indiana /
The Wine & Food Experience...
All Indiana /
About half of children share...
Health Spotlight /
Carmel mayoral candidates look to...
Political News /
Cher teams up with 96-year-old...
Entertainment /
Pendleton corrections officer released from...
Local News /