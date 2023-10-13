Dr. Harvey Karp addresses Safe Sleep Awareness Month

Prominent pediatrician and renowned author, Dr. Harvey Karp, discussed the significance of Safe Sleep Awareness Month in October. This dedicated month serves to advocate for healthy sleep practices for newborns and to shed light on the perils associated with sleep-related risks to infants.

In the United States, the statistics are sobering, with roughly 3,600 infants succumbing to sleep-related infant deaths, including Sudden Infant Death Syndrome each year, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Dr. Karp emphasized the critical importance of creating a safe sleep environment for infants to mitigate the risks associated with sleep-related incidents. He encouraged parents and caregivers to adhere to recommended safe sleep practices, such as placing babies on their backs to sleep, maintaining a firm sleep surface, and ensuring a conducive sleep environment free from hazards.

Safe Sleep Awareness Month is an annual campaign aimed at raising awareness and providing educational resources to help prevent these tragic incidents. Dr. Karp stressed that parents, caregivers, and healthcare professionals must work together to ensure that every baby has a safe sleep environment, thereby reducing the incidence of sleep-related infant deaths.