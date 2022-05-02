All Indiana

Dr. Ian Smith talks finding the balance between meat, veggies

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

“Plant Power: Flip Your Plate, Change Your Weight” is the latest book by Dr. Ian K. Smith, the #1 New York Times bestselling author of “Clean & Lean.”

Dr. Ian joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what you can learn about the power of plans and plant-based diets in his new book, the many benefits of this lifestyle change, tips for shifting your mindset when it comes to not eating meat and more.

