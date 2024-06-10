Dr. Shairi Turner highlights risks of ‘doomscrolling’

Dr. Shairi Turner, Chief Health Officer at Crisis Text Line, is raising awareness about the detrimental effects of “doomscrolling” on social media. Doomscrolling refers to the act of spending excessive time reading large quantities of news online or consuming vertical, short-form videos in excess.

According to Dr. Turner, this behavior can lead to increased anxiety, stress, and feelings of hopelessness and isolation. “As Americans endlessly scroll through negative news or distressing social media content, it often results in heightened anxiety,” she said.

The term “doomscrolling” has gained traction as social media platforms have become a primary source of information for many people. The continuous exposure to negative news can create a cycle of fear and worry, impacting mental health. Dr. Turner emphasizes the importance of being mindful of social media habits and taking steps to reduce screen time.

Crisis Text Line, where Dr. Turner serves as Chief Health Officer, provides support to individuals experiencing crises. The organization offers free, 24/7 text-based mental health support and crisis intervention. Dr. Turner urges individuals to seek help if they feel overwhelmed by the content they encounter online.

Reducing screen time, taking breaks from social media, and engaging in positive activities are recommended strategies to combat the negative effects of doomscrolling. “It’s crucial to be aware of how much time we spend on these platforms and the impact it has on our mental health,” Dr. Turner advises.

For those struggling with anxiety and stress from doomscrolling, Dr. Turner suggests reaching out to mental health professionals or using resources like Crisis Text Line. The organization can be reached by texting HOME to 741741 for immediate support.

By addressing the issue of doomscrolling, Dr. Turner aims to promote healthier digital habits and improve mental well-being across the country.