Dragonflies infest Rhode Island Beach; ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ come out on top

Dragonflies infest Rhode Island Beach; ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ come out on top

Hammer and Nigel are here with the latest buzzworthy topics. Whether you’re planning a date night at the movies to see “Deadpool and Wolverine,” or just looking for some interesting news, they’ve got you covered.

Box Office Hit: “Deadpool & Wolverine”

First up, the new movie “Deadpool & Wolverine” has made a huge splash at the box office.

It raked in an impressive $211 million domestically over the weekend.

According to Disney, this is the biggest opening ever for an R-rated movie.

If you’re a fan of action-packed superhero films, this one might be worth adding to your watchlist.

Beach Surprise in Rhode Island

In other news, visitors to a packed beach in Westerly, Rhode Island got an unexpected and creepy surprise.

Over the weekend, dragonflies swarmed the beach in packs of hundreds, or maybe even thousands. The sight of so many dragonflies at once certainly gave beachgoers something to talk about.

Want to Know More?

For more details on these trending topics, check out the full interview with Hammer and Nigel above.