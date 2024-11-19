Singer-songwriter Drake Asher captivates with his unique ‘acid folk’ sound

Draken Asher, a 19-year-old singer-songwriter from Indianapolis, has been entertaining local audiences since he began performing at just 10 years old. Known for his unique “acid folk” sound, Asher draws inspiration from 1960s artists like Bob Dylan and Arlo Guthrie, blending traditional folk with the psychedelic influences that shaped the era.

“I would say in the mid to late ’60s, folk began to take on a new sound due to the influence of psychedelics being brought into the music industry,” Asher explained. Though his influences predate his generation, they’ve deeply shaped his artistic style. “Music means a lot to me, especially that era,” he said.

Asher admitted that his early song choices sometimes surprised audiences. “A lot of people in the scene were really confused about my song choices,” he said. “I’d get requests for stuff that was real popular, and I just never really wanted to play it.”

Despite his age, Asher has become a familiar name at some of Indianapolis’ most beloved venues. “Fountain Square Brewery is a favorite, Barringers Tavern is really good, and the Irving Theater is amazing,” he said.

Performing live is a personal experience for Asher, who prioritizes writing music for himself but finds fulfillment in audience connections. “There are times when I feel like it’s not worth it or I’m not getting my voice out there,” he said. “But connection with an audience in a face-to-face situation always kind of fixes that.”

Asher’s songwriting process is equally meaningful. “When the words and tunes I think of go to paper and other people connect with them, that’s what I live for,” he said.

Looking ahead, Asher has hopes of making music his career. “I just hope that one day I can do this for a living and probably play with a band. That’s always been my dream,” he shared.

Asher recently performed his original song, “The Stumble Back Rag,” showcasing the chill vibe and reflective storytelling that have become hallmarks of his sound. The performance highlighted his ability to engage listeners, even as a solo act. For Asher, it’s clear the journey is just beginning.