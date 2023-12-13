Draymond Green facing suspension and Starbucks offering free hot chocolate

Draymond Green’s recent ejection from a game against the Phoenix Suns has raised concerns about his disciplinary record. Just two weeks after serving a five-game suspension for an altercation with Rudy Gobert, the Golden State Warriors’ forward found himself in another contentious situation. In the third quarter of the game, Green and Jusuf Nurkić were battling for position during an in-bounds play when Green unexpectedly swung a powerful right hook at Nurkić’s face. This aggressive move resulted in an immediate foul call and was later upgraded to a flagrant 2, leading to his automatic ejection from the game.

Meanwhile, Starbucks is spreading holiday cheer by offering free hot chocolate every weekend throughout December. Starbucks Rewards members can enjoy a complimentary short hot chocolate with the purchase of a grande-sized handcrafted drink every Saturday or Sunday. Additionally, Starbucks continues to provide a 50% discount on a drink every Thursday afternoon this month from noon to 6 PM, exclusively for Rewards members. To take advantage of these offers, anyone can sign up for free on the Starbucks website or app. On the other hand, Dunkin’ Donuts is responding with its own “Delightful December” promotion available exclusively through its members-only app.