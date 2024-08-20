Dream of Jamaican wedding turns into ‘celebration of love and faith’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — My husband, Daniel, and I recently celebrated our wedding in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

It wasn’t just about love, it was a reflection of deep spiritual convictions.

Tying the knot earlier this month, we are deeply committed to each other, with our bond firmly rooted in our shared faith in Christ.

In an “All Indiana” interview with Cody Adams, I shared the joy and significance of our union, which was attended by family and friends who traveled from the U.S. to the Caribbean.

Daniel, whose family hails from Jamaica, chose to marry in their homeland, bringing his American bride to the island for a private venue in Montego Bay.

The wedding theme was inspired by the Scripture 1 John 4:19: “We love because He first loved us.”

The Scripture, which speaks to the couple’s deep faith, was woven into the very fabric of the special day.

The nuptials also held a deeply personal moment as my father not only walked me down the aisle but also officiated the ceremony in a dream come true.

Following their wedding, we honeymooned in Paris.

Our story, which began when we met online through a dating show, “Kendra G, Singles” hosted by Chicago-based radio personality Kendra G, has come full circle.

Kendra also attended the wedding and shared it online with her “Kousins.”

As we embark on life together, we are guided by spiritual convictions, ready to grow in our faith and love as husband and wife. Our wedding was more than a union of two souls; it was a celebration of faith, family, and the journey that has brought us together under God’s grace.