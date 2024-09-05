‘Dreamgirls’ Broadway Edition coming to Urban Musical Theatre

Dee Duvall, Kila J. Adams, and Anjelah Evans-Hoover joined us to talk about the exciting upcoming production of “Dreamgirls” at the Urban Musical Theatre.

The Broadway edition of this iconic musical is set to captivate audiences with its powerful story and unforgettable music.

Urban Musical Theatre and KaidyDid Productions, both key parts of the Indianapolis arts scene for the past 20 years, are behind this production.

With offices in the historic Athenaeum Theatre in downtown Indianapolis, these organizations have been dedicated to showcasing diverse talent and stories.

Led by three Black women, these companies are committed to bringing powerful performances to the stage. “Dreamgirls” is expected to be a standout show, celebrating the triumphs and struggles of a girl group in the 1960s music industry.

Don’t miss your chance to see this incredible show! For more information, visit the website [ipacindy.org](https://ipacindy.org) and get your tickets today!