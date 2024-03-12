‘Dress for Success’ event aims to help job seekers

Gloria Nabih, Courtney’s grandmother, is set to join the initiative to highlight “Dress Right,” an event dedicated to promoting the concept of dressing for success.

The event aims to assist women in building professional wardrobes suitable for job readiness and self-employment ventures.

With her participation, Gloria brings not only her presence but also her wisdom and experience, contributing to the event’s goal of empowering women to excel in their careers and entrepreneurial endeavors.

