Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

‘Dress for Success’ event aims to help job seekers

Dress for success event aims to help job seekers

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Gloria Nabih, Courtney’s grandmother, is set to join the initiative to highlight “Dress Right,” an event dedicated to promoting the concept of dressing for success.

The event aims to assist women in building professional wardrobes suitable for job readiness and self-employment ventures.

With her participation, Gloria brings not only her presence but also her wisdom and experience, contributing to the event’s goal of empowering women to excel in their careers and entrepreneurial endeavors.

Want to learn more information? Click here.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Health Spotlight: Fruits, veggies offer...
Health Spotlight /
Teachers association says absenteeism bill...
Indiana News /
Attorneys for Delphi murders suspect...
Crime Watch 8 /
IMPD releases bodycam video of...
Crime Watch 8 /
‘Charlie Parker’s Yardbird’ coming to...
All Indiana /
Gardner Minshew leaving Indy; Tesla’s...
All Indiana /
Tasty Takeout: Chef Dan’s
All Indiana /
Indy’s own ‘Forrest Gump’ Cameron...
All Indiana /