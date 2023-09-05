Search
Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors to perform in Indianapolis

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors are set to sprinkle their neighborly charm in our studio this afternoon in anticipation of their fall 2023 US Headline Tour. Drew Holcomb, the charismatic frontman himself, is promising a musical experience to remember. After spending the summer touring alongside country superstar Darius Rucker, the band is revved up and ready to take the spotlight as headliners. This tour is a celebration of their latest musical offering, the full-length studio album “Strangers No More,” which was released on June 7 under the Magnolia Music label. Fans can catch the guys in action when they make a stop at The Vogue on September 16, marking a special highlight of this exciting new tour.

Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors have a knack for crafting heartfelt and relatable songs that resonate with audiences far and wide. With their magnetic stage presence and a catalog of soulful tunes, their live performances promise to be a treat for both longtime fans and newcomers alike. They invite you to join them on a musical journey that celebrates the power of storytelling through song, forging a deeper connection with their ever-expanding community of fans. So mark your calendars and get ready to be serenaded by Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors as they spread their musical warmth and camaraderie across the nation this fall.

