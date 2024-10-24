Drone show pilot Preston Ward dazzles audiences with stunning Halloween light displays

Preston Ward, the chief pilot at Sky Elements Drones, is making headlines with his spectacular drone light shows, particularly during Halloween. Known as “The Drone Show Guy,” Ward has a passion for creating visual displays that captivate audiences, combining hundreds or even thousands of synchronized drones to form images and animations in the night sky. This art form has gained popularity, and Ward is at the forefront of the industry, showcasing it to communities across the country.

During Halloween, Ward’s home becomes a must-visit spot as he combines his light show with trick-or-treating. Last year’s display drew thousands of people, with social media helping to boost the event’s popularity. “We had a couple of thousand people come out, and we handed out 3,000 candy bars that night,” Ward said. His show has become so popular that corporate partners have stepped in to help supply the full-sized candy bars he hands out—something that initially caused a bit of a supply scramble. “I think I have to stick with it. I don’t have a choice,” Ward said.

Ward’s creativity goes beyond Halloween. He also creates a large-scale Christmas show each year, which includes a toy drive. “The shows I love doing are the ones that give back to the community,” he said. For him, it’s about more than just the visual display. It’s about storytelling and connecting with people. His shows have featured on “America’s Got Talent,” demonstrating how this art form can create shared experiences for audiences.

Explaining the appeal of drone shows, Ward said, “When I first got into drone shows and I’d tell somebody, ‘Yeah, we take a bunch of drones, they fly in the sky, and they have lights,’ nobody knew what that meant. People need to see them.” Ward’s shows provide a unique and safe alternative to traditional fireworks, offering communities an opportunity to see this new form of art up close.

The 2023 Halloween show will take things to the next level by incorporating pyrotechnics, enhancing the visuals even further. “Every year, I have to do something bigger than the last year,” Ward said. “We filmed some of the Halloween stuff last night, and you’re going to get to see some pyrotechnics mixed in with the drones.”