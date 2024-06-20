Drone Shows: The new fireworks for the 4th of July

Some U.S. cities, especially those at risk of fires, are turning to drone shows and drone technology to celebrate the 4th of July. This change is reimagining a long-standing American tradition.

Kevin Prince is the co-founder of Heads In The Sky Drones, a company known for its creative drone shows.

His work includes the viral GRAMMYs drone show and many other high-profile events. Prince believes drone shows are the future of night sky entertainment, especially on holidays like the 4th of July.

His company is the first-ever creative drone show agency and has been behind shows for Netflix, Coachella, and even TV shows like “The Bachelor.”

According to Prince, drone shows are about to “explode” this 4th of July, offering a new perspective on the holiday. Here are some key points about drone shows:

Drone Shows: The New Fireworks

Safety and Environmental Benefits: Traditional fireworks are loud and can be unsafe, causing fire and noise pollution, and affecting air quality. Drone shows eliminate these risks while providing a spectacular visual experience. Not a Complete Replacement: While drones won’t replace fireworks entirely just yet, they are a safe and stunning alternative. In some cases, drones might even accompany fireworks. Fewer Risks: Unlike fireworks, drone shows won’t burn down communities or worsen respiratory conditions like asthma.

As drone technology continues to advance, the way people celebrate holidays and special events will keep evolving, offering safer and more spectacular alternatives to traditional fireworks.

For more information, you can contact Kevin Prince at Heads In The Sky Drones through their website headsinthesky.com or follow them on Instagram @headsintheskydrones.