Duo launches ‘Pronghorn’ to grow Black-owned spirits

Dia Simms and Erin Harris started “Pronghorn” with a clear mission: to help and encourage Black entrepreneurs and leaders in the spirits industry.

They noticed that many Black-owned spirits companies lacked support and resources.

Despite the talent and creativity of the Black community, there weren’t enough opportunities for them in the industry. Pronghorn was their solution to this problem.

Pronghorn has already made a difference by providing funding and marketing support to 23 brands.

What’s noteworthy is that 36% of these brands were founded by women.

This shows Pronghorn’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity.

Dia Simms and Erin Harris want to expand their impact by helping even more brands.

They aim to double the number of brands they support. Their goal is to create a more equal playing field in the spirits industry.

Pronghorn doesn’t just offer financial help. They also provide guidance and mentorship to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses.

They help with everything from refining product strategies to finding the right distribution channels.

For independent producers who want to work with Pronghorn, the process is simple but thorough.

If you have a great product and want to grow nationally, you can reach out to Pronghorn directly. They carefully select brands with the most potential and provide personalized support to help them succeed.

Dia Simms and Erin Harris have created more than just a business with Pronghorn.

They’ve built a platform to empower Black-owned brands in the spirits industry.

Their dedication to making a difference shows the power of representation and collaboration.

Pronghorn’s journey is a story of entrepreneurship and community upliftment.