E-Meals rolls out summer cocktails collection

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

We are thrilled to announce that E-meals nutritionist, Sarah Crawford, joined us via Zoom for an exciting event. During this virtual gathering, Sarah will be demonstrating E-meals’ latest and most delightful summer cocktails collection. As an expert in nutrition and culinary arts, Sarah will undoubtedly provide valuable insights into crafting refreshing beverages that not only tantalize our taste buds but also align with our health goals.

Get ready to sip and savor these delicious concoctions while enjoying Sarah’s expert guidance and expertise in the world of nutrition and mixology. Cheers to a delightful and informative evening ahead!

