Early Black Friday sales and return policies

by: Divine Triplett
Tune in as we go live from the heart of New York City with Jennifer Ortakales Dawkins, the Senior Retail Reporter at Insider, for a comprehensive breakdown of the early Black Friday sales that are set to sweep the retail landscape.

With her expert insights, Jennifer will guide us through the deals, discounts, and strategies that shoppers can expect during this highly anticipated shopping extravaganza.

Additionally, she’ll shed light on the critical aspect of return policies, ensuring that consumers are well-informed and equipped to navigate the post-shopping experience with confidence.

Don’t miss this invaluable opportunity to stay ahead of the holiday shopping curve with Jennifer’s expertise at your fingertips.

