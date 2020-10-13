Free Final Four 2021 gear to 1,000 fans at early Tuesday drive-thru on Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Sports Corp is gearing up for the 2021 Final Four with its Final Four Fan Jam celebration Tuesday on Monument Circle.

The drive-thru event will feature live music from DJ Indiana Jones. The first 1,000 fans to come can drive away with some free Final Four gear.

Brett Kramer with the Indiana Sports Corp says after so many sports events being negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, she’s excited to give fans something to be excited about.

“It’s amazing,” Kramer said. “You can’t have a bigger event than the Final Four, and the fact that we’re having it in 2021 on April 3 and 5, you’ve got to get excited now. We’re really looking forward to the whole community coming together and really celebrating basketball from now until April.”

The celebration will be from 7-10 a.m. More information is available online.