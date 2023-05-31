Earth Day Indiana Festival coming soon!

The Earth Day Indiana Festival is almost here!

Greg Ziesemer, Earth Day Indiana’s Executive Director, visited All Indiana to discuss the big upcoming Indianapolis event.

Earth Day Indiana is a free, family-friendly event at Garfield Park on Saturday, June 3rd.

This is an event to help educate others on environmental protection and sustainable living with over 110 exhibitors, live music, food trucks, and a beer garden.

With live performances from artists like Elliot Ferguson, Larry Gindhart, Goodman-Joven Jazz Trio, and more.

This is an event you do not want to miss!

For more information, visit earthdayindiana.org