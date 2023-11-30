Eat up and get crafty at ‘Rowdie’s Home Plate Holiday’

Eat up and get crafty at ‘Rowdie’s Home Plate Holiday’

Get ready for some festive fun with Rowdie’s Home Plate Holiday!

Cheyne Reiter, the Director of Communications for the Indianapolis Indians, along with Rowdie, joined us in the holiday spirit to share more information about an event coming up!

They’ll be serving up pancakes and getting crafty with Christmas ornament projects, making it a perfect opportunity for families and fans to come together and celebrate the season.

For more details and to participate in this heartwarming holiday event, you can visit the official website at https://www.milb.com/indianapolis/community/rowdie/winter.

It’s a fantastic way to enjoy the holidays with the Indianapolis Indians and create lasting memories with Rowdie himself.