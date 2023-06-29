Eddie Dean and his band perform Marvin Gaye’s ‘What’s Going On?’

Actor, series creator, and multi-talented performer Eddie Dean is set to captivate audiences once again with a brand new rendition of Marvin Gaye’s timeless classic, “What’s Going On?” Today, Dean and his exceptional band will step into the studio to deliver a soul-stirring performance that promises to leave a lasting impact. Alongside Dean, the lineup features a remarkable ensemble of musicians including Breon Laníère, Jas Jackson, Jacob Alexander, Kenn Dixie on piano, Steve “The Guitarist” on lead guitar, JP Perkins on drums, and Jesse Thompson on bass. With such a talented group of individuals joining forces, fans can expect an unforgettable musical experience that pays homage to the iconic Marvin Gaye while showcasing Dean’s unique artistry and captivating stage presence.

The choice to revisit “What’s Going On?” demonstrates Eddie Dean’s profound appreciation for the timeless message and emotional depth of the original song. As an actor and series creator known for his ability to connect with audiences, Dean’s rendition is sure to offer a fresh perspective on the song’s themes of social consciousness and unity. Supported by the extraordinary talents of his bandmates, including the rich vocals of Breon Laníère and Jas Jackson, the expressive piano skills of Kenn Dixie, the mesmerizing guitar work of Steve “The Guitarist,” the rhythmic foundation provided by JP Perkins on drums, and the melodic bass lines of Jesse Thompson, Dean’s rendition of “What’s Going On?” is bound to be a powerful and unforgettable musical experience that resonates with listeners on a profound level.