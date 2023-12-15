Eddie Murphy back in action and ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ to end after 12 seasons

In a thrilling return to the screen, Eddie Murphy is reprising his iconic role as “Axel Foley” in “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F,” marking his first appearance as the Detroit police officer in nearly three decades.

The newly released teaser trailer offers a glimpse into the wild adventures awaiting Foley as he returns to Beverly Hills. Fans can eagerly anticipate the fourth installment in this action-comedy franchise, set to premiere on Netflix next summer.

In other entertainment news, HBO’s beloved comedy series “Curb Your Enthusiasm” is drawing to a close after a remarkable 12-season run.

The final season, consisting of ten episodes, will kick off on February fourth, culminating in the series finale on April seventh.

Creator Larry David expressed his relief, jokingly stating that he can finally return to being the kind person he once was before portraying the show’s “malignant character.”

With an impressive track record of two Emmys and one Golden Globe award, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” bids farewell while leaving a lasting legacy.

The final season will feature the talents of Cheryl Hines, Jeff Garlin, Richard Lewis, and Ted Danson, ensuring a memorable conclusion to this long-running comedy gem.