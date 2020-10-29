Eiteljorg Museum brings back Día de Muertos celebration with all-virtual event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Eiteljorg Museum brought back its Día de Muertos celebration this year but switched the event to an experience that will be all virtual. In years past, the museum would have welcomed around 4,000 visitors for the special event, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, they’ve adjusted to have all of the events available online.

From conversations with artists, to activities and musical artists, the museum wanted this Día de Muertos to be an event everyone can enjoy safely from home.

“I feel like we have a lot of live experiences, so artist talks, performances, you can watch on our Facebook page live, but also we’re recording them so you can go back after the fact and check out anything you missed,” director of education and public programs, Alisa Nordholt-Dean said.

She also said even though the pandemic has presented many challenges, they have now expanded their reach and gotten organizations involved throughout the country to be a part of the Eiteljorg’s event. Nordholt-Dean and museum staff gave a lot of credit to Eduardo Luna, with Nopal Cultural, who helped do a bulk of the organizing.

Click here to sign up and get more information on the celebration.

Trending Headlines

Día de Muertos at the Eiteljorg is running through Monday Nov. 2, the traditional end of the holiday.

