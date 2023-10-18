Elegance and Empowerment: First Lady’s Tea at Martin University’s Homecoming

John Girton Jr. Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff at Martin University Ferguson and the CEO and Founder of the Indiana Fashion Foundation will be joining us in the studio to discuss the highly anticipated First Lady’s Tea event, a highlight of the university’s Homecoming celebrations.

The event is set to take place on Friday, October 19, at 11:30 a.m. at the exquisite Carmichael Hotel, 1 Carmichael Square in Carmel.

The event promises a delightful lunch paired with an inspiring conversation.

This is a must-attend occasion for those seeking both elegance and empowerment.