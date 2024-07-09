Elle King to perform in Indianapolis 2024

Indianapolis residents, have you experienced the magic of “Rock the Ruins” at Holliday Park yet?

Now in its fourth year, this summer-long concert series is back, and it’s bigger and better than ever.

“Rock the Ruins” brings some of the hottest names in music to the beautiful Holliday Park Ruins. It’s a perfect blend of world-class talent on a local stage, creating unforgettable nights under the stars.

And speaking of world-class talent, the July 11th headliner is the incredible singer-songwriter and rocker extraordinaire, Elle King.

Elle is ready to light up the stage and give everyone a night to remember. Elle King will perform live in concert with special guests The Band Loula and George Pippen at Rock the Ruins at Holliday Park in Indianapolis on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

So grab your friends, pack a picnic, and come rock out at the Ruins. This is a night you won’t want to miss!