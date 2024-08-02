Embrace individuality and express yourself with V.I.B.E. Services

V.I.B.E. Services, led by owner Canvasman Coop, aims to foster community connections through arts and wellness practices. V.I.B.E., which stands for “Valuing Individuality Boldly Expressed,” encourages individuals to show up as their true selves and engage in self-expression through various forms of art.

In a recent interview, Coop explained the motivation behind choosing art as a medium for community service, highlighting its power as a form of self-expression. V.I.B.E. Services not only offers arts and crafts but also seasonal community outreach, such as distributing refreshments and supplies based on current needs.

Coop emphasized that V.I.B.E.’s events, like the upcoming “Art in the Park,” create spaces for people to gather, connect, and express themselves. The event, set for Sunday, August 4th at Highland Park from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., will provide free art supplies and is open to all ages. It’s designed to bring people together in a relaxed environment where they can make friends, network, and build community.

