Embracing nature’s wisdom: George Kinder discusses his new book series

Author George Kinder joined us on All Indiana to talk about his new 5-book series, “Reflections on Spectacle Pond.”

George, who has been meditating for over 50 years, shared how his deep connection with nature has brought him peace and a better understanding of the world.

“Reflections on Spectacle Pond” is the result of 30 years of work.

The series highlights the important role that nature plays in helping us find wisdom and mindfulness.

Inspired by Henry David Thoreau’s classic book “Walden”, George’s series includes photos, meditations, and poems that he has created.

August 9th marks the 170th anniversary of “Walden’s” release, making it a fitting time to celebrate the connection between nature and personal growth.

George’s work continues in the spirit of Thoreau, encouraging readers to embrace the beauty and lessons that nature offers.