Emily Gartner Designs breathes new life into bridal gowns with global collaboration

Emily Gartner of Emily Gartner Designs joined us live on Zoom to talk about this exciting project: giving old bridal gowns a new life.

She is working on a beautiful collaboration with Jennifer Wilson, and already, their work garners attention in places such as Spain, Italy, New York, and Canada.

This project takes old wedding dresses and turns them into something new and very special, so none of the memories and emotions attached to a dress go to waste. She shared that this collaboration is not about fashion; rather, it’s about telling stories and histories through each gown.

This is an original idea, touching hearts all over the world by emphasizing that even the oldest wedding dresses can find new purposes and beauty in today’s world.

Her work speaks to the creativity and act of collaboration within the fashion industry.