Emma Peridot performs newest single

Get ready to groove to the electrifying beats of Emma Peridot, the sensational alt-pop artist from Indianapolis! Emma graced our show as part of All Indiana’s fabulous Pride Month programming, where she treated us to a captivating performance of her latest single, “No Words.” She wasn’t alone in this musical journey. Emma was accompanied by her incredibly talented keyboardist, whose name remains a tantalizing mystery for now.

For all you die-hard Emma Peridot fans out there, we’ve got you covered! Make sure to check out her official website, itsemmaperidot.com, to stay up-to-date with her latest news, releases, and tour dates. To connect with Emma on social media and dive deeper into her musical world, head over to her Linktree, where you’ll find her Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok handles.

If you’re in the mood for some soul-stirring melodies, don’t forget to stream Emma Peridot’s music on Spotify by clicking this link: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4TbDqfSyufp5WvqlOn3IJR?si=AYhoQR2OQL6szDKpjaI1UQ. Get ready to dance, sing, and embrace the infectious energy of Emma Peridot!