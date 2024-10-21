Maria Ross’s new book, ‘The Empathy Dilemma,’ explores the role of empathy in work and life

Maria Ross, an IU Kelley School of Business graduate, is sharing her expertise on empathy with the release of her new book, The Empathy Dilemma. Known for her work on strengthening empathy in the workplace, Ross aims to help people practice empathy not only in their professional lives but also in personal interactions. “Empathy is about being able to see, understand, and, where appropriate, feel another person’s perspective and then act with compassion,” she explained.

Ross emphasizes that empathy is not about agreeing with someone or simply being nice. Instead, it’s a way to gather information and understand others’ points of view. “You can have an empathetic conversation without needing to be converted. Empathy is about connection, not conversion,” she said. This means that even if two people see an issue differently, understanding each other’s perspective can help find common ground.

In the workplace, empathy has been shown to improve performance, innovation, and engagement, according to Ross’s research. “When you have an empathetic leader or culture, it boosts everything from performance to customer loyalty,” she said. However, Ross acknowledges that some still view empathy as unnecessary in a business setting, often due to misconceptions. “It’s not about caving to unreasonable demands or being weak,” she clarified. “You can be empathetic and still make tough decisions.”

Ross offers practical advice on how to implement empathy daily. She encourages people to let go of assumptions, actively listen, and be curious about others’ experiences. “It’s about letting go of ego and realizing you don’t have all the answers. By listening to other perspectives, you get a fuller picture and make better decisions,” she said.

The key to effective empathy, according to Ross, is practicing self-awareness and emotional strength. “Empathy requires strength because you need to manage your own emotional triggers and be open to another person’s view without getting defensive,” she explained.

Maria Ross’s book, The Empathy Dilemma, outlines five pillars of effective empathy and provides tools for fostering understanding in both work and personal settings. The book aims to guide readers in developing the skills needed to build stronger connections. For those looking to strengthen their empathy, Ross’s book is available now.