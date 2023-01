All Indiana

Empowering young Black children through reading

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people are shedding a light on Black children by highlighting their beauty inside and out.

Authors Deshane Reed and Barbara Reed joined Tuesday’s “All Indiana” to talk about how they’re empowering children in the Black community through their book, “Lucky are Those Born Black.”

The book can be purchased on Amazon or on the “Lucky are Those” website.