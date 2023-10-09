Empowering young men of color through Holistic Evolution

Nonprofit organization Holistic Evolution representative Esther Lewis, along with her son Alexander and a live barber demonstration by Louis Robb, featuring model Christian Jackson joined “All Indiana.” Holistic Evolution is dedicated to offering resources and mentoring to young men of color aged 16 to 24 in the Northwest Indiana region.

On October 13th, Holistic Evolution will host a Future Fair Simulation and Student Barber Competition. This event aims to provide opportunities and support for young men of color in the specified age group.

Following this, on October 14th, Holistic Evolution is organizing a fundraising event at ArtHouse in Gary, Indiana. The purpose of this event is to generate funds that will be directed toward their youth violence prevention initiatives within the Northwest Indiana community.

These efforts by Holistic Evolution reflect their commitment to empowering and supporting young men of color in the region, offering resources, mentorship, and opportunities to help them thrive. The live barber demonstration during the representation showcases practical skills and promoting community involvement in their mission.