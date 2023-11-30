Empowering youth on National Special Education Day

National Special Education Day on December 2nd provides an essential platform to address critical issues in special education.

Indianapolis educator and special education advisor at BlazerWorks, Whitney Threewits, joined us with a conversation to shed light on some pressing matters.

These include the Special Educator Shortage, a challenge that impacts the quality of education for students with special needs.

Whitney also discussed the significance of inclusive education, which strives to create an equitable learning environment for all students.

Additionally, she touched upon the role of technology in special education, social and emotional learning (SEL), transition services, and the importance of individualized education programs (IEPs).

Furthermore, Whitney emphasized the crucial involvement of parents and communities in supporting children with special needs.

National Special Education Day serves as a reminder to advocate for the rights and well-being of students who deserve every opportunity to thrive academically and socially.