Encouraging and supporting single mothers in Indy

Today, we are honored to have Ebony Ligon, the compassionate founder of Sunflowers Bundles of Joy, a remarkable non-profit organization, join our hosts for an insightful conversation.

Sunflowers Bundles of Joy is dedicated to assisting parents in need while fostering community engagement among youth and seniors. Ebony will be sharing exciting details about their upcoming event, the 1920s Murder Mystery Gala fundraiser, which promises an evening of fun and intrigue.

The event not only offers an immersive and interactive experience but also serves a noble cause. All proceeds from the gala will be generously donated to support single mothers, exemplifying the organization’s commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of those in need. Tune in as Ebony enlightens us about their incredible work and the empowering ways they are making a difference in their community.