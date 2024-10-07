Engage with local authors at ‘Meet an Author, Be an Author’ event

The Indianapolis Public Library is hosting the “Meet an Author, Be an Author” event, offering an opportunity for readers and aspiring writers to engage with over 40 local authors and explore the city’s literary scene. Jill Edwards, the library’s adult program specialist, shared details about the free event, highlighting its importance for local writers and readers alike.

“This event is for writers and readers of all ages and stages,” Edwards said, emphasizing that both seasoned authors and those just beginning their writing journey can benefit from the event. The focus has shifted in recent years to include not just meeting established authors but also encouraging attendees to explore their own potential as writers. “Whether you’re a published author or someone who’s just thinking about writing, this event offers something for everyone.”

The event will feature authors covering a wide range of genres, from fiction and non-fiction to memoirs, poetry, children’s books, and more. “Our youngest author this year is 12,” Edwards noted, underscoring the diversity of talent at the event.

In addition to the author meet-and-greet, attendees can participate in workshops designed to help aspiring writers develop their skills. Workshops will cover topics like book cover design using Canva and enhancing the creative writing process. “We want to provide resources not only for writing but also for navigating the publishing process,” Edwards said, highlighting partnerships with the Midwest Writers Workshop and the Indiana Writers Center.

The event is set for Saturday, October 19, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Central Library. “It’s a great opportunity to connect with local writers, hear live readings, and learn more about writing,” Edwards added. Best of all, the event is free and open to the public.