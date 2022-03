All Indiana

Entertainment Tonight hosts recap memorable moments from 2022 Oscars

The 2020 Oscars was nothing, but quite and surely nothing to sleep on! Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier even says it had one of the biggest Oscar’s moments in quite some time.

This is of course in regard to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on stage after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Watch the video above to see what Frazier and Entertainment Tonight’s Nichelle Turner had to say about that and more interesting moments in the show.