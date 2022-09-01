All Indiana

Eric Roberts stars in new comedy-drama film ‘Dog Boy’

Eric Roberts is one of the busiest actors in Hollywood, but he made time for us.

In this new comedy-drama about filming a western, “Dog Boy,” Roberts plays a Hollywood agent focused on his own financial well-being. comedy-drama about filming a western

This is a man who is no stranger to Hollywood agents as he is one of the most prolific actor in Hollywood history, with a staggering 664 film and TV acting credits in his 40-plus-year career.

Thursday on “All Indiana” Roberts joined us to discuss which of his films he’s most proud of, the acting careers of his family members and what’s next for his career.

“Dog Boy” is streaming now on Flixwest.com.