All Indiana

Eskenazi Health kicks off farmers market

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s an open invite for people in the Indianapolis community to enjoy great food, fun and fellowship during the warm summer months.

The Farmer’s Market at Eskenazi Health is back, and the people who provide that food are all local vendors. Some of those included D&S Kettle Corn along with Pup and the Pepper.

“All Indiana” stopped by the campus to check out the farmers market with Jeff Noyed. He’s Eskenazi’s lifestyle health and wellness manager. Noyed told viewers what to expect throughout the season and gave take on why supporting local is so critical in Eskenazi’s effort.

The Farmer’s Market at Eskenazi Health will be open from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 13. The “Fresh For You” market is located on the Matthew R. Gutwein Commonground in the Frank & Katrina Basile Pavilion on the Eskenazi’s downtown campus.