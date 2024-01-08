ET hosts highlight best Golden Globes moments

ET’s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner teamed up with Kayla Sullivan to showcase the most memorable moments from The Golden Globes.

Among the highlights, Brie Larson’s enthusiastic fan moment over JLo caught attention, adding a touch of star-studded excitement to the event.

Additionally, Jennifer Lawrence was spotted fangirling over stars from the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, creating a delightful blend of Hollywood glamour and reality TV fandom.

The Golden Globes, known for its mix of glitz and genuine reactions, provided a platform for these entertaining and unexpected encounters, making it a night to remember for both celebrities and viewers alike.