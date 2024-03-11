ET hosts Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner talk special moments from the Oscars

ET’s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner joined us to offer a casual analysis of the Oscars, focusing on memorable moments ranging from Ryan Gosling to Al Pacino.

However, it seems that Al Pacino steals the spotlight in their discussion.

Despite the diverse array of highlights from the event, Pacino’s presence dominates the conversation.

Through their commentary, Frazier and Turner provide an entertaining perspective on the Oscars, highlighting the appeal of Hollywood’s iconic figures.

