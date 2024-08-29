Event-Cations: Planning trips around big events, concerts

Haven Thorn joined us to discuss the growing trend of “event-cations,” where people plan trips around big events like concerts.

This type of travel, also known as passion tourism, has been a big trend over the past year and isn’t slowing down.

Airbnb has revealed that U.S. travelers are increasingly searching for destinations to visit this fall, with many wanting to attend events in Indianapolis.

The much-anticipated return of the Eras Tour, featuring some of the biggest music artists, is a major reason people are planning trips.

The tour has been drawing travelers to its final five North American stops, and now, both Indianapolis and Greater Miami are among Airbnb’s top trending destinations in the U.S. for this fall.

Haven’s insights make it clear that more people are choosing to travel for experiences, like concerts, which is why cities like Indianapolis are seeing a surge in visitors.