Every Child Indiana: Supporting foster children and families in Indy

The need is great in Indiana for more people to go all in for children in our communities. Every Child Indiana is here to help.

This group connects caring and generous Hoosiers with opportunities to support, foster, and adopt children across the state. Their mission is to guide you, making it easier than ever to get involved.

Every Child Indiana is a network of licensing agencies, volunteer organizations, the Department of Child Services (DCS), advocates, and other groups. They work together to build trust and fill the biggest gaps in caring for children and families before, during, and beyond foster care in our state.

Johnny Holmes, the Senior Program Manager, Josie Swails, a Customer Experience Specialist, and Anthony McClain, the Marketing Coordinator, joined us to share more information about their work and how you can help.

If you want to make a difference in the lives of children in Indiana, Every Child Indiana can guide you. Your support can make a big impact. Together, we can ensure every child in Indiana has the care and love they need.