Exotic Feline Rescue Center back open for visitors

CENTER POINT, Ind. (WISH)– The Exotic Feline Rescue Center, a 260-acre home to around 150 big cats, has been a safe haven for tigers, lions and more than a dozen other species for three decades.

According to the center, the EFRC is one of just a handful of sanctuaries that provides an “enhanced environment” as well as a top-notch veterinary care as well as stable social groups for the animals.

The center serves a nonprofit and permanent home for exotic felines that have been abused, abandoned or just need a space to live life. While the staff take care of the cats they are also tasked with educating the public about them with their group tours.

All Indiana’s Randall Newsome went behind the scenes to see how they’ve managed to maintain the EFRC as a home for these cats for the last 30 years.

Visit the EFRC website for more information. You can also call 812-835-1130 to schedule a visit.