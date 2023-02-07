All Indiana

Experience an Italian celebration at Arte d’Italia

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — You can enjoy an Italian experience featuring classically trained musicians and amazing food at the “Arte d’Italia” in Carmel!

It’s happening at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 17. The event is presented by the Rotary Club of Carmel for the Carmel/Cortona Sister City Friendship. World-renowned pianist and Cortona Deputy Mayor, Francesco Attesti, will be in attendance.

Proceeds collected from the event will go toward various local organizations and projects supported by the Rotary Club of Carmel. Click here to purchase tickets!

Julie Ludin-Shadinger with the Rotary Club of Carmel, and Anne O’Brien, the City of Carmel project manager, will be joining Tuesday’s “All Indiana” to share more!

