Expert provides tips on summer pet safety

Today, Cody has a fantastic opportunity to chat with Joel Silverman, a renowned professional dog trainer and former host of Animal Planet’s “Good Dog U,” in an engaging Zoom session. With the summer heat in full swing, the discussion revolves around essential tips to keep our beloved pets safe and comfortable during this warm season. Joel’s expertise in dog training also comes into play as he shares valuable insights on how to maintain a strong bond with our furry companions and improve their behavior through positive reinforcement techniques. As the conversation unfolds, viewers will be captivated by Joel’s passion for animals and his commitment to promoting their well-being. This virtual encounter proves to be both enlightening and heartwarming, leaving everyone inspired to provide the best care and training for their four-legged friends.