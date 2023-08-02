Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Expert provides tips on summer pet safety

(WISH Photo)
by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Today, Cody has a fantastic opportunity to chat with Joel Silverman, a renowned professional dog trainer and former host of Animal Planet’s “Good Dog U,” in an engaging Zoom session. With the summer heat in full swing, the discussion revolves around essential tips to keep our beloved pets safe and comfortable during this warm season. Joel’s expertise in dog training also comes into play as he shares valuable insights on how to maintain a strong bond with our furry companions and improve their behavior through positive reinforcement techniques. As the conversation unfolds, viewers will be captivated by Joel’s passion for animals and his commitment to promoting their well-being. This virtual encounter proves to be both enlightening and heartwarming, leaving everyone inspired to provide the best care and training for their four-legged friends.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Pence hints at willingness to...
Political News /
2023 plane pull challenge celebrates...
All Indiana /
Tasty Takeout: Chicken Salad Chick
All Indiana /
Taylor Swift gives $55 million...
All Indiana /
Indy Zoo orangutan diagnosed with...
Local News /
Award-winning musical, ‘The Music of...
All Indiana /
Kid-ing with Kayla: Why are...
All Indiana /
Major IPS overhaul hits home...
Education /