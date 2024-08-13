Exploring Rachel Hale’s musical tribute to her father and fathers everywhere

Singer-songwriter Rachel Hale, who gained recognition during the 12th season of “American Idol,” continues to build her career, recently performing the national anthem at the Indianapolis Colts’ preseason home opener on August 11. Known for her strong faith, Hale has shared the stage with various notable artists across multiple genres.

In an interview, Hale discussed the experience of performing the national anthem in front of large audiences, describing the performance as an honor and reflecting on the significance of the song and its history. Hale also spoke about the influence of her father, who recently turned 87, on her life and music. She shared how his sayings and wisdom shaped her outlook and inspired her song, “Just Breathe (Daddy’s Song),” which she wrote as a tribute to him and fathers everywhere.

Hale’s message emphasizes the importance of fatherhood and the impact it has on a child’s life. She encouraged listeners to value their fathers and reminded fathers of the crucial role they play in their children’s lives.

For more information about Rachel Hale and her work, visit AllIndiana.tv.