Exploring the frontlines of suicide prevention

Alex Lindley, the visionary Founder of Project Wake-Up, will join us to shed light on the powerful documentary “Wake Up: Stories from the Frontlines of Suicide Prevention.”

As we observe September as Suicide Prevention/Awareness Month, this conversation couldn’t be more timely.

Alex will share not only the film’s profound impact but also his deeply personal journey and encounters with suicide.

“Wake Up: Stories from the Frontlines of Suicide Prevention” is now accessible to audiences worldwide, with availability on major streaming platforms including Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube TV, Google Play, and more, making its message of hope and resilience more accessible than ever.