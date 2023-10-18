Exploring the glow of fluorescence and the science of internet addiction with Dr. Conor Hogan

Prepare for a discussion as Dr. Conor Hogan returns to shed light on nature’s own Halloween “costume,” fluorescence, which is surprisingly prevalent in mammals.

We’ll be unraveling the intriguing science behind this mysterious phenomenon that often goes unnoticed.

In addition, Dr. Hogan will delve into the complexities of internet addiction, revealing the scientific factors that contribute to this modern-day concern.

Get ready to explore the natural world and the digital realm with a seasoned expert in the field.