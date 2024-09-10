Exploring the rise of TikTok’s ‘meatfluencers’

The latest dieting trend, the carnivore diet, has taken over social media!

This new approach to eating focuses on beef patties, chicken, pork, lamb, turkey, organ meats, and bone broth, with butter and eggs as popular sides.

The carnivore diet has gained a lot of attention, with over 146,000 videos tagged #carnivore on TikTok, and Google searches for the term have jumped by 79%.

One of the most famous “meatfluencers,” Liver King, has collected over six million followers, promoting the consumption of raw meat.

But the carnivore craze isn’t just for men. Young women are increasingly adopting the diet to regulate hormone levels and promote gut health.

Some influencers have even gone viral, crediting the diet with improving their skin, balancing hormones, and boosting libido.

With its rising popularity, the carnivore diet is changing the way people approach health and fitness. Take a look at the full interview above to learn more information!