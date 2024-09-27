Exploring the success of NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez

The stars of WWE’s NXT are set to make their debut on WISH-TV, with programming beginning October 1. In anticipation of the launch, NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez recently sat down to discuss her journey to the top of the women’s division, the challenges she’s faced, and her outlook on the future.

Perez, who began training at just 13 years old, reflected on the years of hard work it took to achieve her current success. “I started training when I was 13 years old. So I pretty much almost have a decade in this, which is insane to me,” she shared. Now a two-time NXT Women’s Champion, she credits her persistence and focus on training throughout her teenage years for her current success.

She also touched on the shift in perception from fans and competitors alike as she transitioned from being the new, young wrestler to a champion. “I think like the fans were totally doubting me too and I feel like the second reign I’ve been able to show them, you know, this is why they call me the prodigy,” Perez said.

Perez is currently preparing for a challenge from international competitor Julia, who recently made it clear that she has her sights set on the NXT Women’s Championship. “She wants to come all the way from across the world and jump in line and just try to take my NXT championship. Like that is not going to happen,” Perez stated.

Despite acknowledging Julia’s skills and reputation in Japan, Perez expressed confidence in her ability to retain the title. “I’m the best woman in the world so you can’t really compete with that, can you?” she remarked.

As NXT expands its viewership through its new partnership with the CW Network, Perez is hopeful that her presence in the ring will inspire the next generation of wrestling fans. “I think what is so special about NXT and launching on the CW is that, you know, our women’s division is completely taken over,” she said, noting the diversity of athletic backgrounds among NXT’s women wrestlers.

NXT programming will air every Tuesday at 8 p.m. on WISH-TV, starting October 1, bringing WWE’s developmental brand to a wider audience and highlighting its commitment to showcasing both male and female talent at the highest level.