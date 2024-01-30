Exploring the ‘Towers of Tomorrow’ with Lego Bricks

Towers of Tomorrow provides unique look at iconic skyscrapers

WISH-TV’s Amicia Ramsey headed to the Indiana State Museum to explore the Towers of Tomorrow with Lego Bricks exhibit, running from January 20 through May 12, 2024.

The exhibit offers a bird’s-eye view of 20 of the world’s most iconic skyscrapers, meticulously crafted with architectural precision by Australia’s Ryan “The Brickman” McNaught, a LEGO® Certified Professional.

Visitors, both young and old, have the opportunity to create their own “towers of tomorrow” using over 200,000 loose LEGO® bricks in hands-on construction areas. Located on Level Three, this immersive experience is included with the purchase of museum admission.